With the Money in the Bank briefcase by her side, Tiffany Stratton might just go after the NXT women’s title at the WWE NXT 2300 episode. There have long been speculations with the current MITB contract holder regarding her potential cash-in and it appears that WWE could be planning a ruse by sending her back to NXT.

To compete against their rival brand All Elite Wrestling’s Dynamite programming, this Wednesday a special WWE NXT 2300 episode will be presented, next week and it will essentially be a nostalgia act as WWE returns to the ECW arena. While former ECW legends have already been confirmed for the show, Tiffany Stratton seems to be the latest addition to the list.

While speaking on The Takedown, Tiffany Stratton was asked about her presence on the November 6th edition of WWE NXT 2300 in Philadelphia and she did hint at making an appearance on the show that will mark her return to WWE’s third brand since last year’s fall,

“You’ll have to wait and see. You know, maybe I’m a little bit tired after Saudi Arabia. Maybe I won’t go and pop in at ECW Arena—or maybe I will. You’ll just have to wait and see.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Tiffany Stratton has held the women’s Money in the Bank briefcase since July and she’s since been aligned with WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax on SmackDown. WWE has long been teasing that Stratton will turn on Jax and if this move doesn’t happen at Crown Jewel, tomorrow night then the fans can expect the MITB winner to be on WWE NXT 2300, next week.

WWE NXT 2300 episode match card

WWE NXT 2300 episode is scheduled for next Wednesday, November 6 at the 2300 Arena FKA ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and the currently announced match card for the show is given below,

– Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker in a Hardcore Match with Dawn Marie as the Special Guest Referee

– NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade & Fatal Influence (NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazzmyn Nyx) vs. Zaria, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Jordynne Grace & Kelani Jordan

– WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley & NXT Champion Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page & Ridge Holland

– Rob Van Dam, Nunzio and Francine will appear