For the second-only time since Wrestlemania XL in April, Roman Reigns was seen in action at the WWE Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event. Last night’s WWE PLE also marked the second time that the OG Tribal Chief was surprisingly pinned, this year by his current nemesis, Solo Sikoa. To make things worse, he suffered an unintended ambush by Sami Zayn after the match.

In the opening contest of Crown Jewel 2024, the New Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Taonga with Tanga Loa) defeated the Original Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) in a six-man tag team match following a back-and-forth action between the two sides.

The main show of Crown Jewel 2024 began with Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline coming out. Huge OTC chants started during his entrance and the crowd at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia erupted after Roman Reigns’ music hit. As such, the OTC was returning to the middle-east country in about a year.

Crown Jewel 2024: WWE Crowns Inaugural Women’s Champion At Saudi Arabia PLE

Roman and Jimmy Uso came out together, while Jey Uso got a separate entrance. Jey also received a huge pop from the crowd and Roman wasn’t happy about it. The match started with Jimmy and Tonga going up in the ring.

At a pivotal point in the match at Crown Jewel 2024, Roman Reigns got the hot tag as he charged up against Sikoa. Roman went for a spear but Sikoa countered with a Samoan Spike. Jimmy broke the pin attempt.

Crown Jewel 2024: Solo Sikoa pins Roman Reigns

Coming back into the contest, Reigns handed out more Superman punches to his opponents. But Fatu blocked one attempt on him and headbutt-ed Reigns. Fatu hit a step-up moonsault on him before wiping out Jey with a suicide dive. Sikoa took advantage and hit Reigns with consecutive Samoan spikes for the pinfall win at Crown Jewel 2024.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Inaugural Men’s Champion Crowned In Main Event

Once the match was over, Sikoa and his cohorts kept attacking Reigns which led to Sami Zayn coming out. Sami went to hug Sikoa, but he laid out Sikoa with an Exploder Suplex. Roman, Jey, Jimmy & Sami surrounded Sikoa in the ring.

Roman went for the Superman Punch while Sami went for the Helluva Kick at the same time. Sikoa moved out of the way and Sami crashed Roman in the face with the intended kick. The OG Bloodline stood in the ring in confusion while Sikoa escaped the ring to end the segment at Crown Jewel 2024.