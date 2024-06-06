Charlotte Flair is the top-most legendary yet active persona on the WWE Women’s roster given there’s no one close to beating her in terms of championship reigns and further achievements. The WWE Women’s locker room has seemingly been improved in comparison to the past couple of years but it’s missing the presence of the above name.

Since December 2023, Charlotte Flair has been in an injured state and the fans are eagerly waiting to see her back on TV. Her father, the legendary Ric Flair, recently appeared on Busted Open Radio where to discuss her road to recovery, and he went all ga-ga over how sincere his daughter is when it comes to putting up hard work.

Charlotte Flair might just complete nine months of rehab before WWE comeback

Mentioning that Charlotte Flair is undoubtedly one of the greatest of all time before giving an update on her health. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that her daughter has been way ahead of her doctors with her recovery. But upon the doctor’s advice, she might just opt to complete her nine-month-rehab before making the eventual return to the WWE,

“She’s so far ahead now in this rehab. But she just has to, you know, keep it in mind that she’s gotta follow Dr.’s dues and orders, and it’s got to be a nine-month recovery, no matter how good she feels… To be the athlete that she wants to be and do all these Corkscrew Moonsaults and stuff like that, she’s got to be at a hundred percent.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

We’ll have to wait and see when Charlotte Flair will make a comeback to WWE television but it’s not happening, anytime soon. Previous updates suggested that she isn’t coming back to action until the fall. Thanks to her dedication to the training sessions, she could have returned earlier but following the medical personnel’s instruction, she might just postpone things.

It was on the December 8 2023 episode of Friday Night SmackDown where Charlotte Flair faced off Asuka in a singles contest, and it was a one-against-many affair for The Queen with four other Damage CTRL members, present at ringside. There was a spot where the 14-time women’s champion slipped from the top ropes and tore ACL, MCL, and meniscus. To fix things up, she underwent surgery at the beginning of this year.