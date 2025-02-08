Alexa Bliss returned for a singles competition on this week’s Smackdown and she’s now on her way to WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event scheduled for next month. Winning the first singles TV match in over two years, the former women’s champion has now received an opportunity to head onto Wrestlemania 41 for a title match.

In the penultimate match of this week’s episode of Smackdown, Alexa Bliss defeated Candice LeRae to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2025 Match set for the Elimination Chamber PLE.

Bliss mostly played defensive for the opening part of this Elimination Chamber 2025 qualifier, but triggered by the mean-spirited LeRae, the former Miss Five Feet of Fury had to regain the composures. Attacking LeRae with a flurry of offense, Bliss sought vengeance and thereby ended the contest with an Abigail DDT (a combination of the late Bray Wyatt’s Sister Abigail and Bliss’ signature DDT finishers) to secure the pinfall win.

Elimination Chamber 2025 will thus mark the third entry for Bliss into the gimmick match. She is best known for the first-ever win of a Women’s Elimination Chamber match when she successfully defended her Raw Women’s Championship in 2018. Bliss’ second Chamber appearance occurred in 2022 where she failed to earn a shot at the same title.

That night, Bianca Belair secured the win to confirm a bout with Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania 38. The EST of the WWE will get another such opportunity at Elimination Chamber 2025 as the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair defeated Piper Niven to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match.

Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan are the two other competitors confirmed for the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2025 match. Another qualifying match on next week’s Smackdown will see Naomi and Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green colliding for a spot while on Raw, the Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria will battle Bayley for another spot.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event takes place at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada which is the first WWE Network Specials outside the United States territory of this year. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a title match opportunity at Wrestlemania 41: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. 3 TBD

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a women’s title match opportunity at Wrestlemania 41: Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. 3 TBD