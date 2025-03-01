The latest bygone episode of Monday Night Raw saw Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez challenging Bianca Belair and Naomi for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles in the headliner segment. New champions were crowned during this match on the road to Wrestlemania 41 and we now have received internal reaction to their win from the WWE head honchos.

According to a report by PWInsider, WWE planned this title change much in advance, dating back to when Liv Morgan’s feud with Rhea Ripley ended. WWE wanted to push the former women’s world champion alongside Raquel Rodriguez and this title win is a part of the push. Their re-emergence should continue for weeks to continue.

The current expectation is that WWE will keep the new champions in a strong position leading up to WrestleMania 41. Backstage sources stated that WWE officials were very pleased with the crowd’s reaction to Liv Morgan’s title win with Raquel and how the match played out, especially in the main event of the segment in the go-home episode of Raw for the 2025 Elimination Chamber premium live event.

The current speculations call for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are expected to defend their tag titles in a multi-team match at WrestleMania which remains a no-brainer given the past instances. Now that the title change is done on TV, WWE will now be refocusing on Jade Cargill’s injury storyline.

WWE Raw: Big return expected after Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez’s title win

PWInsider reports that Jade could return on Saturday as early as this Friday’s SmackDown episode or at the Elimination Chamber in Toronto. Originally, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were supposed to be the attackers of Jade. However, recent reports also suggested that a surprise name would be revealed to be the attacker to set up a match at Wrestlemania 41.

Liv Morgan is currently scheduled to compete at the women’s Elimination Chamber match that will determine the new challenger for the women’s world championship held by Rhea Ripley to set up another Wrestlemania match. She is also the one to have pinned Naomi to win the tag titles on behalf of her team. With Dominik’s distraction, Raquel sent Naomi face-first into the turnbuckle, allowing her cohort to pin her with a roll-up for the victory.