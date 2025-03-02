Heading into Elimination Chamber 2025, the hint was already made about the course of pro-wrestling getting changed and it did for good measure as John Cena did the unthinkable by turning heel after years of remaining the top babyface figure in the WWE. The heel-turn also witnessed the formation of a surprising ally featuring Cena and The Rock.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event aired, live on Peacock/WWE Network from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, last night with the conclusive match of the night being the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for an Undisputed WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania 41. The lineup for the match was John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins.

Cena and Punk were the last two men remaining in the men’s Elimination Chamber 2025 matchup. After the two men hit each other with their finishing moves, Rollins stomped Punk on his way out of the chamber. Cena took advantage and faded out Punk with the STF to earn a title shot at Wrestlemania 41.

WWE Premium Live Event Returning To Australia As Part Of New 2025 TKO Deal

Elimination Chamber 2025: John Cena attacked Cody Rhodes to turn heel

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes came out after the men’s Elimination Chamber 2025 match ended as he shook Cena’s hand. The Rock then came out with Travis Scott. The Rock then said the moment had arrived, as he opened arms and wanted Cody to embrace him as his brother and “his champion.”

Cody said he wanted it all and his soul only belonged to this ring and these people. “Hey Rock, go f**k yourself!” Cody further stated. Cena hugged Cody but then The Rock signaled Cena to finish him off from behind in an ultimate swerve planned at Elimination Chamber 2025.

NXT Roadblock 2025: Title For Title Match Announced For Annual WWE PLE

Cena then turned heel and low-blowed Cody. Cena then punched Cody with brass knuckles and the mic with the fans completely speechless. Cena then picked up the WWE Title and hit Cody in the head to leave him busted open. Cena choked Cody with the tie while Travis Scott attacked Cody. Rock then delivered some weight belt shots to Cody. Rock, Cena, and Scott then together left to close Elimination Chamber 2025.