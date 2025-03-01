The ever-raucous Australian audience will now get to experience yet another WWE premium live event, shortly. About a year after WWE hosted a stadium show in the country after a gap of almost six years, a new deal has been cracked, resulting in multiple shows in the near future.

The local government of Western Australia has reportedly been under a new deal with TKO to host multiple WWE and UFC shows in Perth. The news was revealed by The Western Australian, last night as it was further asserted that the deal is for five events including a WWE premium live event over the next 18 months.

TKO and the local government already had a deal for a UFC Fight Night event in Perth for later this year but the event spree will continue with four more shows – a WWE premium live event, this year, preceded by SmackDown on Friday and Raw on Monday while the fourth event is a UFC pay-per-view in 2026. All these shows will go down at the RAC Arena in Perth.

“It was signed before the State election writs were issued on February 5, putting provisions into effect that would bar the Government from entering a new multi-million dollar deal,” the source wrote about a WWE premium live event and more coming to Australia, “The price tag is being kept under wraps but the State Budget includes $37 million to lure major events to WA.”

Before this yet-to-be-announced WWE premium live event, WWE held Elimination Chamber 2024 event, in February 2024 from Perth’s outdoor Optus Stadium, drawing an announced 52,590. It was their first show in the country since 2018’s Super Showdown. The latest update on WWE’s new show in Australia falls in line with earlier reports claiming that multiple international WWE shows are expected, later this year.

Current WWE premium live event schedule in 2025

– Saturday, March 1, 2025: Elimination Chamber 2025 at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

– Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, 3, 2025: SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

– Sunday, August 31, 2025: Clash in Paris 2025 at the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris, France

– Royal Rumble 2026 in Saudi Arabia (Date & Venue TBA)