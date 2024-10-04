Going by the recent reports, Elimination Chamber 2025 will be the first international WWE premium live event scheduled for next year. For the straight fourth year, this show will be heading outside the United States territory. While the official announcement is yet to follow, the show will emanate from the United Kingdom, it appears.

Earlier updates around WWE’s schedule suggested that Elimination Chamber 2025 is going to be the final Premium Live Event before WWE’s WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. WrestleVotes has further confirmed that the slot will remain the same while the UK should be the host of this annual show coming back in March 2025.

Joey Votes from the source has further added that Manchester and Birmingham are the current front-runner cities to be declared to be the hosts of Elimination Chamber 2025,

“We can confirm that the Elimination Chamber PLE is headed to the United Kingdom in March of 2025 on the road to WrestleMania in Las Vegas. We are hearing two leaders to get that show would be Manchester and Birmingham, so we’ll see what they decide.”

Possible venues revealed for Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE hasn’t officially declared anything regarding Elimination Chamber 2025 but Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez has supported the reports of WrestleVotes. Utilita Arena in Birmingham or the AO Arena in Manchester have also been revealed as the leading contender venues where the PLE could emanate from.

As mentioned above, Elimination Chamber 2025 will be the final PLE before Wrestlemania 41 in April. There’s no update if WWE would add a new PLE to the currently empty slot of February or in January. Royal Rumble is slated for February 1st in Indianapolis, per the confirmations of the WWE.

WWE’s currently listed PLE schedule including Elimination Chamber 2025 goes as follows,

– Saturday, October 5, 2024: Bad Blood at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

– Saturday, November 2, 2024: Crown Jewel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

– Saturday, November 30, 2024: Survivor Series 2024 at the Rogers Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

– Saturday, February 1, 2025: Royal Rumble at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

– March 2025: Elimination Chamber 2025 (TBD)

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada