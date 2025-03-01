The Elimination Chamber 2025 is going to be the first international WWE Premium Live Event for this year and it’s undoubtedly going to be a highly anticipated event. A star-studded night is expected following the announcement of Travis Scott and The Rock to the match card of the show. The Men’s Elimination Chamber match itself is going to be a starry affair with six former world champions locking horns for one final shot to the Wrestlemania 41 card.

That being said, a major spoiler has been received around the match that suggests that WWE must have changed their plans around Elimination Chamber 2025. According to a report by Chris Featherstone on Backstage Pass, it’s been revealed that Drew McIntyre is expected to win the gimmick match from the men’s side.

According to the earlier reports from Billi Bhatti, John Cena was originally scheduled to win the Men’s Elimination Chamber 2025 match to earn a championship shot at Wrestlemania 41 against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title. However, the “game plan completely changed” after The Rock’s return on the February 21 episode of Friday Night SmackDown where he set up an angle with Rhodes.

The Rock asked Rhodes to be his champion, a move that has now changed WWE’s creative direction around the Men’s Elimination Chamber 2025 match featuring John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Damian Priest.

Many fans are still rooting for John Cena to win the Elimination Chamber 2025 matchup and then compete at WrestleMania 41 since it will be the last WrestleMania but McIntyre is the current front-runner to win the bout and head onto the main event as it appears. In this new scenario, The Scottish Warrior would go on to face Rhodes in a newly planned bout with Rock being involved in some capacity.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event takes place at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, which is the first WWE Network Specials outside the United States territory this year. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a title match opportunity at Wrestlemania 41: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a women’s title match opportunity at Wrestlemania 41: Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez

– Tag Team Match: WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae

– Unsanctioned match: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

– The Rock wants an answer from Cody Rhodes