Two further qualifiers were reserved on this week’s Smackdown to determine two new participants for Elimination Chamber 2025 matches set for the titular premium live event, next month. With that, both the men’s and women’s Chamber matches now already have five competitors, each with one more name to be followed.

In the opening match of the February 14 episode of Smackdown, – WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi defeated Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2025 Match. She will now join her fellow tag champs, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Bayley in the scheduled Chamber match.

In the main event of Smackdown, Damian Priest defeated Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu in a Triple Threat Match to qualify for the Men’s Elimination Chamber 2025 match. Priest pinned Strowman to head onto the match that could lead him back to the title picture.

The finish of the Elimination Chamber 2025 qualifier from the men’s division saw Solo Sikoa getting involved in it, helping out Fatu. Cody Rhodes came out, leading to a brawl at ringside. Tama Togna came out and accidentally received a Samoan Spike from Solo. Fatu confronted Solo as Rhodes shoved Fatu into Solo to take out both of them. Back in the ring, Priest dodged a running powerslam attempt and delivered the south of heaven chokeslam to secure the pinfall win over Strowman.

Next week, the final set of Elimination Chamber 2025 qualifying matches will go down on Raw. Finn Balor will face Seth Rollins from the men’s side while Roxanne Perez will square off against Raquel Rodriguez from the women’s side to fill up the full fray in both matches.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event takes place at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, which is the first WWE Network Specials outside the United States territory this year. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a title match opportunity at Wrestlemania 41: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest vs. TBD

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a women’s title match opportunity at Wrestlemania 41: Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. TBD

– Tag Team Match: WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae