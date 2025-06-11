Nikki Bella made her return to a jam-packed edition of Monday Night Raw, and now, she’s reportedly gearing up for WWE Evolution 2025 to compete in a championship match. Unlike what the fans think, the WWE Hall of Famer might just not square off in the ring with the current top roster member in the red-brand locker room if an alternate plan gets executed.

With five weeks remaining for WWE Evolution 2025, Nikki Bella returned on the June 9 episode of Raw in her hometown of Phoenix, Arizona, at the PHX Arena. She first appeared on the show in a backstage segment, meeting Natalya Neidhart and Maxxine Dupri. Nikki also met Women’s World Champion IYO SKY and praised her, hinting at a possible feud between the two.

However, upon arriving at the ring, she had a confrontation with Liv Morgan, which ended after the latter dropped her with the Ob-Liv-Ion finisher. In an update to the scenario, a backstage source has confirmed to Ringside News that Nikki Bella and Liv Morgan “are starting a program,” and that this angle will likely lead to a match at WWE Evolution 2025 scheduled for the first half of next month.

Nikki Bella to compete in a title match at WWE Evolution 2025

It was revealed by the source that WWE may not want to conduct a regular singles contest between Bella and Morgan. Rather, the backup plan calls for a title bout, with Liv and Raquel Rodriguez defending the Women’s Tag Team Titles against Nikki and a returning Brie Bella at WWE Evolution 2025. This plan isn’t fully locked in, but rather can be considered as one of the options pitched for the show.

Nikki Bella headlined the original Evolution event, and she’s about to feature in yet another mega bout on WWE Evolution 2025 if the current reports are any indication. The match build against Morgan started after Nikki didn’t mention Morgan’s name while running down the present locker room members.

“I’m the most talented woman in this division and I keep proving it,” Morgan shouted in front of the Phoenix crowd and then went personal with Nikki, “You’re jealous of me because I have a championship and a man.”

Presumably, these two will likely drag the storyline on Raw to culminate in a match at WWE Evolution 2025 that takes place on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event and on the same day of AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view (PPV) show.