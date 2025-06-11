With five weeks still remaining for WWE Evolution 2025, builds for the spectacular show are underway on television. This past Monday Night on Raw, a possible match was teased between Liv Morgan and the returning WWE Hall of Famer, Nikki Bella. Then, on the latest WWE NXT episode on The CW, the first match for the PLE was announced, and it would be contested for a championship.

NXT General Manager, Ava, announced on Tuesday’s show that the new Women’s Champion from the NXT women’s division, Jacy Jayne will defend the title at WWE Evolution 2025. On next week’s NXT, a series of qualifying matches will take place with the lineups already being announced: Lash Legend vs. Kelani Jordan; Izzi Dame vs. Zaria; Jaida Parker vs. Thea Hail, and Jordynne Grace vs. Lola Vice.

The winners of these matches set for next week will then move to a fatal-4-way bout scheduled for the Tuesday, June 24 episode of NXT, with the winner facing Jayne for the NXT women’s title at WWE Evolution 2025 scheduled for WWE’s Atlanta weekend, earlier next month.

WWE Evolution 2025: Fun Tag Team Match Pitched By Veteran At All-Women PLE

Two weeks ago, Jayne shocked the world by defeating Stephanie Vaquer for the NXT Women’s Championship. Vaquer has since been called up to Raw, competing in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match as well as in Worlds Collide, this past weekend. She’s also expected to be involved in the WWE Evolution 2025 match card once it gets finalized.

Meanwhile, Jayne’s title defense appears to be the first match to be officially announced for WWE Evolution 2025, and it’s from the NXT brand. The current storylines suggest that the returning Bayley would lock horns with the women’s Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch, on the show. Plus, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella would be involved in a match against Liv Morgan.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the women’s professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event and on the same day of AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view (PPV) show. The official card for the night goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. TBA