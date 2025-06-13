Unlike last year, the women’s divisions on WWE Raw, SmackDown, and NXT are on fire in the summer of 2025, and it’s leading them to the return of the all-women’s show, named Evolution, during the Atlanta weekend. As such, booking has been pretty good on WWE’s part around the female locker room. In the latest development, another plan has surfaced regarding the debut of a new tag team.

For the first time in her career since joining the WWE, Natalya Neidhart has worked for outside promotions to make a name for herself. Now that she’s back in storylines on WWE Raw, it appears that she’d again be tagged with a newbie name to form a team.

Taking to X/Twitter, Cory Hays revealed news on his Wrestlevotes Radio report, which suggested a new women’s tag team is being prepped to get launched on WWE Raw, consisting of Natalya and Maxxine Dupri. While nothing is finalized, the duo could be going under the name “The Dungeon Dolls,” a reference to the legendary Hart Family Dungeon, where Natalya belongs.

WWE Raw: Natalya-Maxxine Dupri started as a team back in March

The idea of making this duo a tag team was first nurtured on a March episode of WWE Raw in a post-show segment where Dupri approached Natalya about mentoring her. At that point, Nattie was hesitant about the idea, but she never denied it altogether. A month later, the duo teamed up for the first time, but they came up short in the Women’s Tag Team Championship gauntlet match on the April 11 episode of SmackDown.

Natalya was thereafter absent from WWE Raw programming as she went out to wrestle for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport or the NWA. Interestingly, the veteran hasn’t wrestled much in WWE, this year, wrestling only 9 matches for the promotion. Three of them occurred on a PLE, Raw, or SmackDown, while the rest of those matches went down at WWE Speed taping. It’s likely that she’d get more involved in WWE TV shows, shortly.

In recent times, Natalya and Dupri have had no matches together in the ring, but they have shared multiple backstage segments on WWE Raw. Dupri accompanied Natalya to the ring during her most recent Main Event match against Roxanne Perez. Nattie also cornered Dupri for her match on that show, hinting that they’re already functioning as a team.