WWE Evolution 2025 buildups from the main roster, officially began from this week’s Monday Night Raw onward, with multiple matches for the PLE getting booked. In the opening segment, the women’s world title match for the show was announced between the two superstars of the Raw roster. The announcement was followed by the Battle Royal confirmation.

Both the WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, and WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced during Monday’s broadcast of Raw that WWE Evolution 2025 will witness the return of a women’s battle royal, similar to the first edition of the all-women premium live event.

The two officials also noted that the winner of the battle royal at WWE Evolution 2025 will proceed to receive a title shot at Clash in Paris, which takes place on August 31 at the Paris La Défense Arena. Ivy Nile and Stephanie Vaquer were the first two entrants to declare themselves for the match.

The two general managers didn’t specify how many women would be involved in the battle royal at WWE Evolution 2025. At the 2018 iteration of the Evolution PLE, 20 women participated in the battle royal, and it featured various WWE legends, like Torrie Wilson and Michelle McCool, amongst regular WWE talents. Nia Jax appeared to be the winner after eliminating Ember Moon as she received a future shot at the Raw Women’s title at TLC 2018 against Ronda Rousey.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. three teams TBD

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE