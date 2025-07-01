MAMI is bruised from the physical street fight that she had at Night of Champions, but she’s still poised to become a champion at WWE Evolution 2025. After pinning one-half of the women’s tag team champions at the Saudi Arabia PLE, she is now coming after the WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY at the all-women show.

The June 30 episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix kicked off with an in-ring segment between Rhea Ripley and Women’s World Champion IYO SKY. Ripley was wondering what would be next for her with WWE Evolution 2025 around the corner, just after beating Raquel Rodriguez at Night of Champions in a Street Fight.

IYO came out and informed Ripley that the general manager, Adam Pearce, told her that she gets to pick her opponent for the Women’s World Title Match at WWE Evolution 2025, and she has chosen to face Ripley. The challenge was quickly accepted as Ripley stated that whatever happens at the PLE is what IYO chooses to happen.

WWE Raw: Liv Morgan Undergoes Surgery 2 Weeks After Sustaining Shoulder Dislocation

This turned out to be the second title match to be inserted into WWE Evolution 2025 following the confirmation of Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Championship. Later, WWE also announced that the women’s tag team titles will also be defended at the PLE.

Ripley and SKY last faced each other in a triple threat match also involving Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41, a match that opened night 2 of the PLE. SKY retained the title by pinning Belair on The Grandest Stage of Them All in that match, which also handed Belair her first loss at the Show of Shows.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. three teams TBD

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE