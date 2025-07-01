With WWE Evolution 2025 waiting in the schedule, this summer, the female pro-wrestlers from the past and present are excited as they should be. This is the first time that Triple H will be planning the show as the head of the creative team, meaning significant matches and roles will be reserved for the talent on the show.

Former Women’s Champion, Candice Michelle, is eyeing a potential return around WWE Evolution 2025, with hypes being bigger around the second-only all-women premium live event. Despite being a former title-holder in the WWE, she didn’t get the invite the first time around in 2018, but she hopes that the situation will change this time around.

Speaking in an interview on the Ten Count Wrestling media podcast, Michelle noted that she loves anytime when the women talents do something remarkable. WWE Evolution 2025 will eventually shape up to be one such big night, and hence, he can only hope that there will be room for her to feature on the match card.

“Anytime the women are doing great in the business you know I’m just always applauding them. I’ve always had that kind of mentality—if the door doesn’t open for me, I’m just not meant to go in it in that season. So hopefully if it is returning, that this time the door will be open.” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

WWE Evolution 2025: Candice Michelle has dream opponent scouted for PLE

It’s been more than a decade since Michelle hasn’t been in active competition inside the squared circle. Irrespective of her status, she hopes to receive a solid opponent at WWE Evolution 2025 in the form of Charlotte Flair. Touting the multi-time women’s champion, a solid heel, she matched herself with her for oozing queen-like persona, advocating for the possible dream bout between the two.

Time will tell if WWE Evolution 2025 will witness Candice Michelle’s return to WWE television, but for the time being, the Raw Reunion episode in July 2019 remains her final outing. Entering the WWE roster through the Diva Search contest, she was the first and only Women’s Championship winner among the reality show participants.

As reports affirmed in the past, WWE Evolution 2025 is returning on Sunday, July 13, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. This will be a follow-up from the inaugural and critically-acclaimed edition in October 2018, which was main-evented by Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella in a Raw Women’s Title encounter.