For a few weeks, speculations are on regarding WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event being scheduled for this summer. After the noteworthy success of the first-ever all-women pay-per-view show in history, WWE did take measuring steps in coming back with the second edition and it’s reportedly happening, this year. However, WWE women’s cornerstone figure, Charlotte Flair is not so sure about it.

The original WWE Evolution PPV went down over six years ago on October 28 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. With nearly 11,000 fans in attendance, Charlotte Flair delivered an instant classic against Becky Lynch in a brutal Last Woman Standing match that was contested over the Smackdown women’s championship.

WWE Evolution 2025 is long overdue, per Charlotte Flair

While speaking with The Daily Mail’s Alex McCarthy, Charlotte Flair revisited that match and admitted it to be one of the landmark matches of her entire career despite coming up short. Addressing the rumors of WWE Evolution 205 becoming a reality, she also made her stance known as she feels the follow-up is long overdue.

“One of my favorite matches is from the first Evolution. Becky Lynch, Last Woman Standing. One of my top three favorite matches,” Charlotte Flair further answered on WWE Evolution 2025 being scheduled, “No, I mean, I think it’d be great if we have it, but I still think the goal is to have more main events and more storylines and so on.”

Flair was asked to comment about the status of WWE Evolution 2025 or if it’s in the pipeline, at all in reply to which she only declared uncertainty. While the second-generation talent would be elated to have this show back on WWE programming, she rather left the ball to the reliable media sources to let the scoops out.

“There’s always rumors that it’s happening, so until it happens, I can’t say yet because we don’t know. Y’all are the ones with the scoop!”

According to the original reports of Bodyslam, the WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event will take place at the Mohegan Sun: Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut on July 5th. However, no confirmation has been delivered on WWE’s side regarding the show, as of this writing.

Later reports also claimed that the WWE Evolution 2025 PLE return will eventually be confirmed around the Wrestlemania 41 week and henceforth, we might have to wait a little bit longer to get it confirmed.