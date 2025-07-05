Just about a week away in the calendar, buzz is all over the pro-wrestling circuit around the WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event. After a gap of almost eight years, the only-female event is returning, leading the fans to expect a historic as well as an unprecedented night, which should witness a set of surprise returns.

On that note, the latest rumors suggest that The IIconics might be making a comeback at WWE Evolution 2025. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is considering bringing back the former Women’s Tag Team Champions Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) and Jessica McKay (Billie Kay), now known as The IInspiration, in TNA Wrestling for the show.

Internal discussions have taken place, per the report, about having the popular former women’s tag team to show up at WWE Evolution 2025 in Atlanta, next weekend. Currently, the situation is unclear if they’ll make an appearance, but the possibility of their return has increased with WWE announcing a multi-women tag team title bout at the PLE.

WWE Evolution 2025: Trish Stratus Returns On Smackdown To Receive Title Match At PLE

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, the Raw and Smackdown general managers announced that a Fatal-4-Way Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship will take place at WWE Evolution 2025 with the champion, Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez defending their belts against one each team from Raw, Smackdown and NXT.

From Smackdown, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss already headed into the match as one of the challengers by winning a qualifier on last night’s episode. The current speculations are that the former IIconics duo could appear, representing NXT since TNA has a working relationship with the third brand of the WWE. The Bella Twins are the remaining rumored team from this bout at WWE Evolution 2025.

TNA Slammiversary 2025: Ex WWE Tag Champs And Wrestlemania Rematch Set For PPV

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. 2 teams TBD

– Miss Money in the Bank Naomi vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE