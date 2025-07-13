There’s a new addition to the match card of WWE Evolution 2025, a premium live event, scheduled for tonight at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Bianca Belair has returned to WWE programming during last night’s Saturday Night’s Main Event at the same venue to get inserted into the all-women show in a special capacity.

At WWE Evolution 2025, the No Holds Barred Match will go down with Jade Cargill going up against arch-rival Naomi. Things between the two got more interesting after the women brawled at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Cargill was shown watching the NBCU Special from sitting at ringside in Atlanta, Georgia, from the crowd when Ms. Money in the Bank Naomi jumped on her.

Jade was thrown over the barricade by Naomi, and she was further beaten down. The brawl brought out WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who told the women he was going to talk to them about an addition to their match at WWE Evolution 2025, in private.

But since Naomi decided to attack Cargill, he was going to let all the fans witness the announcement. Aldis revealed that a returning Bianca Belair will be the special guest referee for their No Holds Barred contest at WWE Evolution 2025. Belair’s music hit the arena, and she came down the ramp to the delight of the crowd to have a staredown with her two former women’s tag buddies.

Belair sustained an injury after she broke multiple fingers during the WrestleMania 41 triple threat bout against Rhea Ripley and Women’s World Champion IYO SKY for the title. After getting pinned in that match by SKY, Belair was written out of WWE storylines. She hasn’t been involved in a match, and it’s still unclear if she’s medically cleared to compete in the WWE Evolution 2025 match card.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

– Miss Money in the Bank Naomi vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill (Special Guest Referee Bianca Belair)

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE