This weekend, WWE Evolution 2025 becomes a reality after a long wait of almost seven years, where only female professional wrestlers from the company will perform. Some of the WWE Superstars will perform on the historic show for the first time, making the excitement high for them, and Alexa Bliss is one of them.

On Sunday night, Alexa Bliss will partner up with Charlotte Flair in a Fatal-4-Way Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships with the champions and two more teams from Raw and Smackdown. This match would be extra special for Little Miss Bliss compared to her fellow Superstars since this would be the first time that she’d be performing in an all-women show.

Speaking on the experience on The Nikki & Brie Show, Bliss reflected on being injured during the inaugural edition of Evolution in 2018, and she also expressed her excitement for the highly-anticipated tag team match. Noting how the first installment was a smooth collaboration with main roster and NXT Superstars, she possesses high hopes for WWE Evolution 2025.

“It’s such a monumental thing for women from start to finish and all the women coming back and all the NXT girls coming up. And it was just such a cool collaborative thing that I was so bummed to not be able to be a part of. So I’m excited,” Alexa Bliss explained the significance of WWE Evolution 2025. “I think it’ll be amazing because it’s something that, you know, it’s long overdue to happen again.”

Bliss was originally supposed to wrestle Trish Stratus at Evolution 2018 in a dream bout, but the storyline had to reroute, where the five-time Women’s Champion had to be in the corner of Mickie James and Alicia Fox to take on Lita and Stratus in a tag team match. This happened due to Bliss’s sudden injury against Ronda Rousey. Stratus will also be on WWE Evolution 2025, challenging for the WWE Women’s Title against Tiffany Stratton.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

– Miss Money in the Bank Naomi vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE