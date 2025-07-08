Leaving its home territory in Orlando, Florida, WWE NXT will host a special weekly edition in Philadelphia next month. The company has announced that a “special edition of NXT” will air on Tuesday, August 19, at The Met Philadelphia in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

That particular episode will air live at 8 PM ET on The CW, marking a big moment for WWE NXT as it returns on the road under its new broadcast deal with The CW Network. Ticket details for the upcoming episode were also revealed as the following information was posted,

“Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, July 9 at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting Ticketmaster.com and using the code NXTLIVE starting Tuesday, July 8 at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT until 11:59 PM ET/ 8:59 PM PT.”

This announcement comes almost two years after WWE and The CW signed a five-year agreement in November 2023 to bring weekly WWE NXT episodes to the audience for the first time in WWE’s third brand’s 13-year history. NXT now airs on The CW every Tuesday night with live sports like the NASCAR Xfinity Series, ACC and Pac-12 football, basketball games, Grand Slam Track, and AVP beach volleyball.

Previously, WWE NXT made its 2300 Arena debut on November 6, 2024, in Philadelphia as the talent of the roster competed at the former ECW Arena. Meanwhile, the upcoming show in August will mark the debut event at The Met. The venue previously used to be an opera house, but it now hosts concerts and various live events. For the time being, NXT is gearing up to deliver the annual Bash event this weekend.

WWE NXT Great American Bash 2025 PLE Match Card

NXT Great American Bash 2025, the next premium live event under the WWE NXT banner, is scheduled for next weekend, that’s on Saturday night, July 12, at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia, the same day as Saturday Night’s Main Event from WWE’s main roster. The currently confirmed card for the NXT show goes as follows,

– NXT Champion Oba Femi defends against Yoshiki Inamura

– Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca defends against Izzi Dame

– Jordynne Grace & Blake Monroe vs. Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley

– TNA Slammiversary World title match contract signing