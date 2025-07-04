Given WWE Evolution 2025 has a historic element attached to it, previous reports have already affirmed that the match card will be unusually bigger in comparison to the smaller card in recent premium live event. Plus, WWE has also been in search of adding more legendary names to the all-women PLE card, but their efforts have met with roadblocks.

Almost a month ago, Nikki Bella returned on Monday Night Raw and started a program with Liv Morgan with subsequent reports claiming that Morgan and tag partner Raquel Rodriguez were possibly squaring off in the ring with The Bella Twins over the tag titles at WWE Evolution 2025, an angle that had to be abandoned due to Morgan’s injury.

In an update, Fightful Select adds that WWE has been actively working to bring back top female legends for WWE Evolution 2025, including Trish Stratus, who should be seen in her return storyline with Tiffany Stratton on this week’s SmackDown in Pittsburgh, this Friday night. But Trish isn’t the only familiar face the company has been in talks with.

Efforts have been made to make WWE Evolution 2025 match card stacked than ever before, but the process has not been smooth. The last-minute chaos created through Liv Morgan’s injury forced major changes to the creative plans for the PLE, and even there have been some behind-the-scenes hindrances, leaving the wrestlers in the dark about the plans.

“Some of the creative and the negotiating came down to the wire,” the report about WWE Evolution 2025 explained. “Talent had not been told of the event before the public announcement, though many had heard the online rumors.”

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. three teams TBD

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE