With still over a month remaining for WWE Evolution 2025, the official builds for the matches set for the premium live event have yet to begin. As per the reports, WWE Hall of Fame Nikki Bella will be part of the show, competing in a match, and she’s already back on television for a storyline.

Now, a veteran name from the women’s roster has shown interest in doing something at WWE Evolution 2025, possibly performing in a tag team match on the show. None other than Natalya Neidhart from Monday Night Raw expressed her excitement about the upcoming Evolution PLE, naming Alpha Academy star Maxxine Dupri as her preferred tag team partner for the show.

Natalya wants Maxxine Dupri to team with her at WWE Evolution 2025

For months, Maxxine has sought help from the most experienced locker room member on the female roster in the early part of 2025, only to be denied. The equation has since changed as Natalya no longer hesitates to feature in the same frame with her. Now, Maxxine should be excited as Natalya is ready to make an alliance with her at WWE Evolution 2025.

“Maxxine really impresses me in the way that she’s not just about going in there and doing a good job in the ring,” Natalya said on Busted Open Radio upon getting asked about one potential tag team partner’s name at WWE Evolution 2025.

“She is somebody that I’m like, ‘Wow, I actually do really want to work with her.’ I like what she brings to the table, and we could actually do great stuff. I would love to do a really fun tag team match with Maxxine at Evolution.”

As such, Natalya can’t wait any longer to get on board with WWE Evolution 2025, anticipating the return of legends and WWE Hall of Famers. But at the same time, this would be the stage for the young, promising stars to shine along. Nattie was featured on the card of the original Evolution show, where she teamed up with Bayley and Sasha Banks to defeat The Riott Squad.

WWE Evolution 2025, the women’s professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event and on the same day of AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view (PPV) show.