The originally announced Intercontinental Championship Match at Night of Champions 2025 has been taken off the WWE premium live event match card, as confirmed on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix. A subsequent replacement for that match was also announced. Plus, the King and Queen of the Ring finale matches are also set for the PLE from Saudi Arabia.

During a backstage segment on the June 23 episode of Raw, the general manager, Adam Pearce told AJ Styles that his match against Dominik Mysterio was off at Night of Champions 2025 as the Intercontinental Champion wasn’t medically cleared to compete. Pearce told Styles that he would get the due title shot as soon as Mysterio becomes fit.

It remains unclear at this point whether Mysterio is genuinely dealing with an injury heading into Night of Champions 2025. He did appear on last night’s Raw in several segments. In one interview that aired during commercials, he said that his ribs were not 100 percent. He last competed in a match on the June 9 edition of Raw in a fatal-4-way first-round King of the Ring match that Sami Zayn won.

Zayn then lost in the semifinal match to Randy Orton. While he was speaking about his loss on Raw, Karrion Kross appeared and continued taunting him for not ever becoming a World Champion. Zayn laid out Kross and told him that he had confirmed a match between the two at Night of Champions 2025.

Both the King and Queen of the Ring finale matches will also be going down at Night of Champions 2025. Cody Rhodes defeated Jey Uso to reach the Final of the King of the Ring tournament and will face Randy Orton. Elsewhere, Jade Cargill defeated Roxanne Perez to advance to the Final of the Queen of the Ring tournament and will face Asuka.

Night of Champions 2025 WWE PLE Match Card

Night of Champions 2025 WWE premium live event takes place at The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, June 28, marking the only PLE from the Middle Eastern country, this year. The currently confirmed match card for the night goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk

– King of the Ring Tournament Final: Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes

– Queen of the Ring Tournament Final: Asuka vs. Jade Cargill

– United States Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

– Street Fight: Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez

– Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross