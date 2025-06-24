Ronda Rousey played a pivotal role in the WWE women’s evolution during her first run with the company in the 2018-19 season. Although there has always been a backlash over her performance inside the squared circle, there’s no denying that WWE couldn’t have materialized the first-ever all-women Evolution or the Wrestlemania main event without her presence.

With the second-ever Evolution premium live event returning in about two weeks, there have been rumors about whether Ronda Rousey would make her return to the WWE for this exceptional night. Online chatters previously claimed that it’s always a possibility that the former women’s champion finds her way back to WWE programming, and Evolution could be that night.

Ronda Rousey yet to achieve physical dominance from pregnancy

However, Ronda Rousey herself has made it clear that she has no intention of stepping back into the ring, at least not for Evolution. Appearing on the Untapped podcast, she dismissed the rumors and admitted that her focus is on excelling in a mother’s role. The UFC Hall of Famer further revealed that her training time is limited to garage workouts, and her priority in life since giving birth has changed.

“I am like deep in mom mode. I am not in the studio, you know. I’m working out in my garage, and I’m just trying to reclaim my body from motherhood, you know? I’m just trying to reclaim myself from this amazing thing that women’s bodies are designed to do. But it really does just like take you over entirely,” stated Ronda Rousey on her current physical condition away from the WWE. (quotes courtesy WWFOldSchool)

After her historic run with UFC was over, Ronda Rousey joined WWE in 2018, capturing the Raw Women’s Championship within just four months of her first match in the company at Summerslam. She left WWE programming in 2019 after losing in the WrestleMania 35 main event. Then, she returned for the second run in 2022, which ended at SummerSlam 2023 following her loss to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules Match.

At the first-ever Evolution PLE, Ronda Rousey main-evented the show, successfully retaining the Raw Women’s Title against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella who has recently returned to be a part of the second edition that goes down on Sunday, July 13, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, streaming live, on both Netflix and Peacock.