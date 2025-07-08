A number of rumors regarding surprise returns floated on the internet for the multi-team tag team match announced for WWE Evolution 2025. Speculations were rife regarding the reigning champions possibly facing some unprecedented names in the upcoming title defense, this Sunday night, which won’t be the case. Rather, they will be facing regular roster members from WWE’s three brands.

The Kabuki Warriors, Kairi Sane and Asuka, reunited after the “Empress of Tomorrow” made a save for her former tag partner on this week’s WWE Raw to get included in the title match at WWE Evolution 2025. Alongside these two names, the NXT Women’s North American Champion and her regular tag team partner, Zaria were announced to be the team from NXT to join the fray.

Sane defeated one-half of the women’s tag team champions, Roxanne Perez, in a singles match on WWE Raw ahead of WWE Evolution 2025. After the match, Rodriguez and Perez avenged the loss with a two-on-one beatdown on Sane. Asuka’s music hit, and she made her way down the ramp to make the save. Raquel almost planted her with a Texana Bomb, but Sane regained her composure and helped Asuka fend off the heels.

In a backstage segment, Asuka and Sane asked Raw General Manager Adam Pearce for a shot at the Women’s Tag Team Championship at WWE Evolution 2025, this weekend. Giving a positive nod to the demand, Pearce said they could represent the Raw brand in the tag title match, also featuring Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair from Smackdown, as well as WWE NXT pairing Zaria and Sol Ruca challenging for the titles held by Rodriguez and Perez.

Originally, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were scheduled to defend their tag team titles at WWE Evolution 2025. Perez became champion via a Judgment Day vote during last week’s Raw, serving as a stand-in for the injured Liv Morgan, who is out of action with a shoulder dislocation.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

– Miss Money in the Bank Naomi vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE