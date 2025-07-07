In one of the headliner bouts at WWE Evolution 2025, two of the most popular blonde-headed champions in the history of the WWE would lock horns this coming weekend. It will be Tiffany Stratton defending her WWE Women’s Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in what appears to be a dream bout for the WWE Universe.

In general, such past vs. present matches remain in the pipeline of WWE creative for a long time, but this instance is somewhat different. While the idea of using Trish at WWE Evolution 2025 had been in the works for quite some time, nothing was actually locked in until just recently, as per a report from Ringside News.

The decision to have Trish challenge for the top women’s title from SmackDown, held by Tiffany Stratton, was still up in the air as of the prior weekend. WWE also kept the plans fluid up in the air until both the names were ready to commit to this match at WWE Evolution 2025, and when things got together, the wheels moved fast to make the announcement happen.

This is another example of how the bookings have not been concrete for WWE Evolution 2025, unlike the first occasion where they focused on long-term storytelling. Reports have already clarified how some of the female talents are frustrated over how WWE is handling things for the historic PLE, and that it’s only being set up for a failure via some random bookings.

Trish’s match for WWE Evolution 2025 was confirmed on the July 4 episode of SmackDown. Stratton came out to hype her upcoming SummerSlam clash with Jade Cargill, but she also informed the audience that she’d also be defending her title at Evolution. Tiffy Time handpicked Trish Stratus to be her opponent as the latter made her return on WWE TV to accept the challenge, setting up the huge title match.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. 2 teams TBD

– Miss Money in the Bank Naomi vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE