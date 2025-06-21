We’re around three weeks away from WWE Evolution 2025, a premium live event that’s been in the pipeline for almost seven years now. As the second all-women’s show in WWE history, expectations are high for the event, with fans anticipating several returns that night. A Hall of Famer is willing to get on board with the PLE, given WWE gives her the phone call.

While speaking to WrestleStar, Michelle McCool was asked if she would be open to making an appearance at WWE Evolution 2025, irrespective of the booking in a singles match or a battle royal. She is admittedly ready to get back into the ring in a wrestling capacity if WWE contacts her. She further admitted to training and feeling good in the ring.

McCool further admitted that she’d be more than happy to contribute to WWE Evolution 2025 by doing something. Plus, the WWE Hall of Famer also mentioned how she’d love to feature in a fun reunion with her former tag team partner, Layla,

“Yep. I always say I’m just a phone call away. I like to—I mean I’ve actually been in the ring a little bit, feeling pretty good. If they ask, I’ll be there. In fact, I would love a cool reunion. I think Layla’s finally kind of getting back on the scene.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

McCool stays ready for a fight, most of the time, although the unfortunate news is that WWE has yet to contact her for a possible appearance. She’d gladly do anything that WWE wanted her to do. As such, the WWE Hall of Famer thinks she has one more match left in her. Hence, she wouldn’t mind this match happening at WWE Evolution 2025.

“I’m always down to fight, I’m always ready. I have not been called, but I would love to do anything that they ask me to do. I just love to… listen, I think I got one more. I always say I’ve got one more in me. I’m not as good as I once was, but I’m as good once as I ever was,” McCool sounded confident about competing in a match at WWE Evolution 2025.

WWE hasn’t officially announced the match card or performers at WWE Evolution 2025. However, the NXT Women’s Championship will be on the line with Jacy Jayne defending the belt against the winner of fatal-way, scheduled for this coming Wednesday’s NXT episode.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the women’s professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event and on the same day of AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view (PPV) show. The official card for the night goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. TBA