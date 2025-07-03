The wishlist could be long for the fans to have some of the legends back in the fold for WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women premium live event, which is waiting for next weekend. Multiple matches for the show have been announced on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, followed by the unveiling of the official poster.

WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Nikki Bella have been placed on the WWE Evolution 2025 poster, which not only confirms their involvement at the PLE but also teases further unannounced appearances on the show. Kelly Kelly has not been seen on WWE television for quite a while now, but she’s one of the heavily rumored names to be one of those returns.

A fan took to Twitter and uploaded a photo of herself alongside Kelly Kelly, noting that WWE Evolution 2025 could be the time for her to shine in the battle royal, saying, “it’s your time to shine for the battle royal at evolution 2 … just saying 🫶 @TheBarbieBlank.”

The real-life Barbie Blank saw the post and responded by saying she wished that were true, adding a heart and shrug emoji, making it clear that she wasn’t probably contacted by the WWE for an appearance, “I wish ❤️🤷🏼‍♀️”

Only time will tell if Kelly Kelly does appear at WWE Evolution 2025, but WWE does have the capacity to bring her back since there will be an Evolution Battle Royal on the show with a future championship opportunity hanging in the balance. Back in 2018, the former Divas Champion competed in this battle royal during the inaugural PLE edition.

After her WWE exit in 2012, Kelly Kelly stayed on good terms with the company as she competed in the 2018, 2020, and 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match. She even picked up a surprise win when she captured the 24/7 Championship during the Raw Reunion episode in July 2019.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. three teams TBD

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE