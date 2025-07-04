For the first time, WWE Smackdown aired from the soil of Saudi Arabia last Friday night, with a loaded card having multiple title matches on it. One of those ended up producing a new champion in Giulia as she picked up the WWE Women’s United States Champion, the third-ever champion in this genre. This win will reportedly push her into the top tier and also the women’s world picture.

On the June 27 episode of WWE Smackdown, Giulia defeated Zelina Vega (c) to win the Women’s United States Championship. Vega landed a Code Red but missed collecting the pin to win. Giulia rolled out of harm’s way during a top-rope move from Vega, connected with the Arrivederci knee before finishing Vega off with the northern lights bomb for the win.

Re-visiting those winning moments from WWE Smackdown, Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Giulia handled business quickly enough. She had not only picked up the win but also dominated in the majority of the bout against the Puerto Rican talent.

Thus, WWE indicated that this WWE Smackdown talent is special and that they’re willing to move her to the top tier sooner than expected. Dave Meltzer added that Vega’s title run was about a reward for her constant work, while Giulia’s win is about building a top-tier attraction in the women’s division,

“If you’re slotting women stars, they’re not anywhere near the same level. Vega was, you know, one of those, you know, to give people belts to give people belts, right? But they’re not serious about them at that level… Giulia is like someone who they’re grooming to be like one of the top stars.”

This comes as a follow-up to the earlier updates provided by PWInsider, stating that there is a strong belief among talent that Giulia is set for a “major spotlight” on the WWE SmackDown brand. Then reports did not specify the exact nature of the push, but it seemingly began with the big win in Saudi Arabia over the women’s US Championship. Shortly, she should start gunning for the WWE Women’s Title.