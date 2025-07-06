Slowly but steadily, Jordynne Grace is raising her stock on WWE NXT as one of the pillar figures, especially after Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer were sent to the main roster following Wrestlemania 41. While being one of the regular performers on WWE’s third brand, Grace will also feature in the mainstream genre by starring in a movie.

If the latest reports are any indication, then the WWE NXT Superstar will soon be adding the actress tag to her resume. Variety has confirmed that Grace will make her movie debut in the upcoming fantasy film Welcome to Paradise, joining a cast that includes notable talents from the United Kingdom circuit.

This fantasy tale will revolve around the story of a woman named Lisa who wakes up on a mysterious beach with no memory of the past. After encountering a strange creature, she’d learn that she arrived at “The Carnival,” a surreal realm filled with both humans and mythical beasts. According to IMDB, Lisa’s Jacked Wrestling Demon Form will be played by the WWE NXT talent, hinting that Grace’s juggernaut persona would be utilized in the movie.

Apart from the WWE NXT Superstar, Welcome to Paradise also features British icons Bill Nighy and Matthew Horne. Nighy is known for his roles in Pirates of the Caribbean and Harry Potter, and he is currently lending his voice work for the film. The film is currently in the post-production phase and is “eyeing a late 2025 delivery with major festival berths in its sights.”

Jordynne Grace gearing up to become WWE NXT Women’s Champion

Grace is also gearing up for perhaps the two busiest weekends of her professional wrestling career, as she will be seen in back-to-back top contests. She and Blake Monroe (formerly known as Mariah May in AEW) will team up against Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley at WWE NXT Great American Bash next Saturday afternoon.

Then, on Sunday, July 13, Grace will compete against Jacy Jayne for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship at the all-women WWE premium live event, Evolution II. As announced on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT!, the winner from this match at Evolution II will have a date with TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich at this year’s Slammiversary in a historic title vs. title encounter.