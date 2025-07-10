Initially booked for a separate singles or tag match at WWE Evolution 2025, Nikki Bella will now participate in the Evolution battle royal instead. The original storyline pitched for her around the PLE came to a screeching halt just after it began, last month, due to injury reasons. But it admittedly opened a new gate for her, containing a new opportunity that she now wants to capitalize on.

On this past Monday’s episode of Raw, Nikki Bella confirmed she would be competing in the women’s battle royal at the Evolution 2 Premium Live Event. While fans wonder if she’ll actually win the bout, it appears Bella believes a win could be the perfect way for her to kick off a long-term comeback.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, the longest-reigning Divas Champion of all time talked about competing at WWE Evolution 2025, where she’ll be part of the battle royal. Admittedly, she’s aiming for that big winning moment that will not only earn her a title match in about a month but will also extend her WWE run for just beyond a couple of months.

Winning this match at WWE Evolution 2025 would mean a lot to her because Bella sees this one as a perfect way to kick off a strong comeback, which will allow her to stick around the WWE and her Bella Army for a long time. Bella also mentioned that sometimes things work out in unexpected ways. While the story with Liv Morgan would have been the end of her run, now the battle royal might open the door to a new beginning.

“I’m so excited to be part of the battle royal. I want that big moment. To have such a big moment, I really, really wanna win because I think this is the perfect way to start a great comeback — a comeback that isn’t here for just a month or two, it’s here for a while.” Nikki Bella said on participating in the WWE Evolution 2025 battle royal.

“I think sometimes things work in funny ways. The Liv story, maybe that would’ve been it, and maybe now the battle royal just opens up a whole new beginning of things.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

We’ll have to wait and see until Sunday night to see if Nikki Bella will end up winning the battle royal at WWE Evolution 2025 and earn a title shot at Clash in Paris. Being a popular figure, fans do feel that she deserves a solid run as a champion for one final time before wrapping up her career.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

– Miss Money in the Bank Naomi vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE