A reunion of The Bella Twins was always the original plan for WWE Evolution 2025, as reported by outlets in the past. Projecting the same, WWE brought back Nikki Bella and put her against one-half of the women’s tag team champions. However, the storyline didn’t materialize after the former champion, Liv Morgan, picked up an injury.

Nikki Bella will still return to the ring when she competes in the Evolution Battle Royal set for this Sunday, July 13, at WWE Evolution 2025. So far in her return to the WWE, Nikki has been solo without her twin sister Brie by her side. But as told to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos this morning, her return will only be complete once the Bellas reunite.

WWE Evolution 2025: NXT Participants And Announcer Set For All-Women PLE

While promoting WWE Evolution 2025 on the show, the elder Bella only hoped that her sister would eventually join her, making her run with the company, a full-fledged one. Plus, even the fans would be happy to see The Bellas back in the game as a tag team. While nothing specific was noted, Nikki was seemingly hoping to get her sister back by her side.

“I mean, it’s the only way I sometimes feel like I can win is if I have her. The fans are speaking really loudly — our Bella Army — they really want Brie back. And I really want her back. I feel like this comeback won’t be complete until the Bella Twins are together. So, it’ll be iconic,” Nikki Bella noted upon getting asked about whether Brie will join her at WWE Evolution 2025.

TMZ Sports previously reported in June that Brie was in talks for a return at WWE Evolution 2025, although Brie claimed that she had not been contacted by the promotion. Brie has not wrestled since competing as a participant in the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match, while Nikki entered this year’s Rumble.

“We Had To Do Bikini Contests,” Saraya Remembers Matches In Initial WWE Days

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

– Miss Money in the Bank Naomi vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE