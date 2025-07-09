Multiple NXT Superstars will participate in the WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event at the Evolution Battle Royal match. As confirmed by the NXT general manager, Ava, during the main event of this week’s NXT, it was announced that Jaida Parker, Lash Legend, Izzi Dame, Tatum Paxley, Kelani Jordan, and Lola Vice will take part in the battle royal on Sunday night.

As announced earlier, the winner of this match at WWE Evolution 2025 will earn a future Women’s title match that will take place at Clash in Paris on August 31. There’s no update on the number of participants who will take part in the match. During the inaugural edition, 20 superstars battled for such a championship opportunity.

After the spree of names were announced on NXT, Fatal Influence came out and questioned why Ava didn’t talk about Jacy Jayne’s match against Jordynne Grace at WWE Evolution 2025. That brought out Grace, followed by Stephanie Vaquer, Natalya, and Maxxine Dupri, and soon other members of the main roster.

The likes of Ivy Nile, Zelina Vega, and Giulia, as well as the NXT participants, followed in the scene, further affirming their participation in the WWE Evolution 2025 battle royal. Jaida Parker was the last to join the mix on NXT, where the lot got into a brawl, giving us a preview of what to expect in this match on Sunday night as the show went off the air.

In more news, Lilian Garcia will have a role at WWE Evolution 2025. Garcia shared an Instagram post last night revealing that she’ll be the ring announcer for the all-women show this Sunday night. She’ll also be the ring announcer for Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend, as both shows will be held at the same arena in Atlanta.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

– Miss Money in the Bank Naomi vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE