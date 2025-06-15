WWE Smackdown delivered a stacked episode, this week during the post-Money in the Bank edition, and the next one is likely to be a bigger one. With the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena scheduled for a rare match on WWE’s weekly television, it appears that a WWE Hall of Famer will also be onboard.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is reportedly set to make her return to television on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. According to a report from WrestleVotes, the seven-time Women’s Champion will be back on the blue brand to begin a storyline for the upcoming all-women Evolution 2025 premium live event set for next month.

No confirmation has been received on WWE’s part regarding this appearance on WWE Smackdown, which leads us to presume that it will happen in a surprising capacity. Stratus retired from full-time in-ring competition in 2006, but she returned to action from time to time on WWE programming for more matches.

Earlier this year, Trish competed in the women’s Royal Rumble match, which came as part of her 25th anniversary celebration in pro wrestling. Later, she resurfaced in WWE storylines on WWE Smackdown and teamed up with Tiffany Stratton to defeat Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at Elimination Chamber in her home country of Canada on March 1.

While there’s no update on Stratus’ involvement in WWE programming, we assume to see a continuation of the same storyline, given that Nia Jax viciously took out Tiffany Stratton on the latest episode of WWE Smackdown.

Meanwhile, her rumored return will follow another Hall of Famer, Nikki Bella, who appeared on the June 9 edition of Raw. That segment saw Nikki confronting Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan, and getting laid out by an ObLIVion. Nikki has already confirmed her appearance tomorrow on Raw for revenge.

WWE Smackdown June 20 episode match card

WWE Smackdown June 20 episode takes place at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with the currently confirmed match card given below,

– Non-title Match: John Cena vs. R-Truth

– King of the Ring semifinals: Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn

– Queen of the Ring semifinals: Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka/Stephanie Vaquer/Raquel Rodriguez/Ivy Nile winner

– WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to appear (unconfirmed)