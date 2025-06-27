The Women’s Intercontinental Championship will reportedly be on the line at the WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event set for early July, involving three of the top female superstars from the Monday Night Raw roster. Continuing an ambush angle from Wrestlemania 41 Saturday night, WWE thus wants to cap off it via this major match in the pipeline.

At WrestleMania 41, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria were scheduled to team up against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez over the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. A mysterious attack on Bayley then led to her removal from the match, allowing Becky Lynch to make a grand return and capture the tag team gold on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

That title reign barely lasted, as Morgan and Rodriguez reclaimed the tag titles the next night on Raw after Wrestlemania 41. Lynch would then turn heel on Lyra with an attack and also reveal that she had orchestrated Bayley’s ambush to seize her spot. This led to a heated rivalry, with Valkyria over the IC title. Bayley would also return on Raw, subsequently to start a three-way angle ahead of WWE Evolution 2025.

Now, WWE wants to pit these three women for a major title match at the upcoming premium live event. According to WrestleVotes, Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship is the current plan for WWE Evolution 2025 on July 13.

During her feud with Lynch, Valkyria initially retained her title at Backlash, but Lynch would defeat her in a Last Chance match at Money in the Bank to become the new Women’s Intercontinental Champion. On this week’s Raw, Lyra interfered in Lynch’s first title defense against Bayley, enabling Becky to retain the title via DQ, thus setting up the tone for the triple threat at WWE Evolution 2025.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the women’s professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace