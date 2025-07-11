Some of the fans might still be in dismay over WWE not booking many part-timers or legends in a major capacity at WWE Evolution 2025. Trish Stratus is one of the two exceptions as she will compete in a title match, while another legendary name, Nikki Bella, will feature in a battle royal for a future title match opportunity. In addition, there could be more veteran appearances on the show.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez reported that many women have been contacted in recent times about their availability for WWE Evolution 2025 Premium Live Event. While the exact names haven’t come yet, it’s clear that fans can expect surprises when the PLE airs this Sunday night,

“I do know there are a lot of women who have been contacted and it hasn’t come yet, and there will be surprises at the Evolution show.”

If the earlier reports are to be believed, then WWE Evolution 2025 is expected to feature a bigger card in comparison to other WWE Premium Live Events, as this one will feature 7-8 matches containing all kinds of female talent from not just WWE, but TNA and other leagues, as well. Reports also claim that Alundra Blayze and Jazz are two of the names expected to be on board for the show.

In another major update, Sean Ross Sapp opened up about the internal reactions to WWE Evolution 2025, while speaking on a recent episode of The Hump. It was noted that some talent were genuinely excited about the sequel to the historic 2018 PLE, but there are others who didn’t see it the same way. This was due to frustration from past treatment that left a sour taste for some specific top talents.

“Not all the women wanted an Evolution show. There certainly are some of them, but listen, there are also women high up on the card who felt differently,” Sapp said.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

– Miss Money in the Bank Naomi vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE