Builds for WWE Evolution 2025 on the main roster, have officially begun from this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw onward. Alongside the women’s world championship match, a multi-women tag team bout has also been confirmed featuring superstars from all three rosters available in the WWE.

WWE Raw and SmackDown General Managers briefly discussed an idea suggested by Finn Balor on this week’s Raw, and they agreed to let Roxanne Perez compete as Raquel Rodriguez’s tag team partner. The GMs also informed the two women that as the new champions, they will be defending the titles in a fatal-4-way match at WWE Evolution 2025 with one team each participating from Raw, Smackdown, and NXT.

In a major spoiler, the first team to join this match at WWE Evolution 2025 has now been revealed as WWE taped this Friday’s July 4th episode of SmackDown following last night’s Raw. WWFOldSchool provided spoilers from the taping for the blue brand and informed about a qualifier tag match on the show.

The new team of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defeated The Secret Hervice (Chelsea Green & Piper Niven/Alba Fyre) and Michin & B Fab in a Triple Threat Match to get added to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal-4-Way Match at WWE Evolution 2025.

This was the first time that Flair and Bliss have functioned as a tag team on the WWE rosters. During recent Smackdown tapings, there have been teases about these two former world champions transitioning into a new tag team, especially with Bliss pushing for the alliance. It appears that Flair has finally agreed to Bliss’ pledge and captured a spot at WWE Evolution 2025.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. three teams TBD

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE