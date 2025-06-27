Being one of the most active names on the WWE Raw roster, Liv Morgan’s injury came as a real bummer in the early summer. According to the latest reports, WWE had planned multiple championship matches, centered around her in the coming premium live events, alongside another crucial match that was supposed to have caused Judgment Day’s breakup; all of these had to be scrapped.

Morgan has been out of action after dislocating her shoulder during her match with Kairi Sane on the June 16th episode of WWE Raw. The injury has left her tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez, without a teammate. However, subsequent reports claimed that new champions would not be crowned.

WWE reportedly has no intention of vacating the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Rather, PWInsider noted that WWE is considering former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez as a possible replacement for Morgan. The report mentioned her as a “heavy favorite” to step in alongside Rodriguez and carry forward with the ongoing reign.

In another major update from Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net, WWE also had plans for a big Judgment Day breakup match upon Perez’s inclusion in WWE Raw and then Judgment Day. In this match, Liv would’ve teamed up with Dominik Mysterio to take on the team of Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez, which is no longer on the card.

Morgan will undergo surgery, and there are few chances available that we will see her resurface on WWE Raw for the rest of 2025. As it appears, WWE had to scrap three big matches overall around the former women’s world champion due to the injury, as listed below,

1. IYO SKY (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship at Night of Champions

2. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Bella at Evolution 2 OR Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. The Bella Twins for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at Evolution 2

3. Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Finn Balor in a Judgment Day Breakup Match

Interestingly, Morgan’s on-screen flame, Dominik Mysterio, also informed WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce that he is injured, canceling his scheduled Intercontinental Championship match at Night of Champions. With a reported rib injury, he’s also expected to miss in-ring competition for a few weeks.