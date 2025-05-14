With reports constantly flowing in about the WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event being in the pipeline, the professional wrestling community couldn’t be more overjoyed. While WWE bringing back an all-women’s event for the first time since 2018, amps up the hopes among the fans, the company still hasn’t spilled the beans with around two months remaining to head onto the show, as per the reported date.

That keeps the uncertainty intact around WWE Evolution 2025 becoming a reality, after all. Plus, recent reports from Fightful Select Q&A via Sean Ross Sapp also brought some of the ongoing rumors, revealing that even the WWE female talents are kept in the dark about the whereabouts of the returning show.

Sapp noted in his report that he’s spoken with multiple WWE stars to receive the impression that they have no idea if WWE Evolution 2025 is happening or not.

“So Evolution, it’s something I’ve been following up on a lot. Talent that I have talked to don’t know about it. I haven’t heard about it, so working on it as we speak,” Sapp stated, suggesting that even if WWE has planned the event, they haven’t informed the roster.

Contradictory updates being heard around WWE Evolution 2025

The first update regarding WWE Evolution 2025 came through WrestleVotes on March 27, which claimed that WWE was planning to host the show on July 5 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. In a follow-up update by wrestling reporter Cory Hays, the theory was supported until Sapp’s most recent comments which now cast a doubt on the happening of the PLE.

However, the brighter part is that WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella indirectly addressed the comeback of WWE Evolution 2025 in her podcast, suggesting that she’s already booked for a comeback for a special show. Then, on a contradictory note, Charlotte Flair addressed the Evolution rumors during a recent interview, making it clear that she’s heard the same rumors as everyone else.

Meanwhile, a listing posted on May 9 via Fanatics is looking to hire a Retail Event Associate for a WWE event listed in Atlanta, and this one is looking to be shaping up as WWE Evolution 2025. For the time being, reports note that the comeback show could be part of weekend festivities alongside Saturday Night’s Main Event in July.