The current top heel faction on WWE Raw programming consists of Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. Given that Paul Heyman manages the group starting from the Wrestlemania 41 premium live event, the general belief is that the group will last long on WWE television, which may not be the case as the creative team is looking forward to making a major babyface turn for one of the three Superstars.

If the recent reports are any indication, then seeds are being planted for a major betrayal on WWE Raw, with plans taking shape that could lead Bron Breakker into the spotlight in a big way. This comes as Bodyslam reports that WWE is mapping out a scenario where Breakker will eventually turn against Seth Rollins. This should finally propel Breakker to a monstrous babyface that he deserves.

While there’s no timeline set in yet, the move isn’t expected to happen anytime soon, as a long-term storyline will instead unfold on WWE Raw. WWE is said to be taking a slow-burn approach so that the moment turns out to be as impactful as possible when it finally arrives. This should also happen after Rollins successfully cash-in the 2025 Money in the Bank contract.

WWE Raw: Paul Heyman to reportedly align himself with Bron Breakker

The interesting part of this plan is that Paul Heyman is reportedly penciled in to align himself with Breakker when the betrayal occurs, keeping the door open for Breakker to remain a heel on WWE Raw. The legendary professional wrestling manager might thus be tasked to endorse WWE’s serious commitment to positioning Breakker as a future cornerstone figure in the main event scene.

Ever since Breakker has arrived on WWE Raw, the management has considered him to have enormous potential, and he has also impressed the fans and executives with his powerful in-ring style and charisma. Before hitting the main event scene, he had already been a former NXT Champion. The current long-term plan is to pit him against an established star like Rollins so that his run at the top of the card of WWE Raw could finally begin in due course.

On the most recent episode of WWE Raw, Breakker openly said Rollins and Heyman have a vision for him that will see him as the next face of WWE for the next two decades. That being said, he himself possesses a vision of WWE that doesn’t have Sami Zayn. Breakker defeated Zayn on Raw and took him out of action. Rollins is slated to face LA Knight at this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.