Becky Lynch delivered the best match of the inaugural Evolution premium live event, and she’s now set for another title match at WWE Evolution 2025 this weekend. A new match featuring the reigning mid-card champion has been officially announced for the all-women PLE, stacking up the card of the show, as informed by the WWE Raw General Manager, Adam Pearce.

After weeks of tension between three current rivals of the Raw roster, they have been booked in a title match where Becky Lynch will defend her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against both Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. The bout was confirmed through a video posted by Pearce last night, where it was also noted that Lynch will appear live on tonight’s episode of Raw.

“Speaking of Evolution, I can now confirm Becky Lynch will defend her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a triple threat match, and The Man will be live on the flagship Monday night to talk all about it,” Pearce stated about the latest match confirmed for WWE Evolution 2025.

During the Post-Wrestlemania 41 feud with Lynch, Valkyria initially retained her title at Backlash, but Lynch would defeat her in a Last Chance match at Money in the Bank to become the new Women’s Intercontinental Champion. Two weeks ago on Raw, Lyra interfered in Lynch’s first title defense against Bayley, enabling Becky to retain the title via DQ.

This match on the June 23 episode of Raw appears to be the only title defense for Lynch. Due to the DQ-end of the title match, Bayley and Valkyria battled on Raw last week to determine the new Number-One Contender for the Women’s Intercontinental Title, but that match ended in a double pin, thus setting up the triple threat bout at WWE Evolution 2025.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. 2 teams TBD

– Miss Money in the Bank Naomi vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE