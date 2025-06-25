It’s been quite a few days since Liv Morgan suffered an unfortunate injury on WWE Raw and was sidelined from in-ring competition. In the latest episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, WWE acknowledged the injury of the women’s tag team champion and affirmed that she would not be seen in competition in the coming months due to this.

As reported earlier, Morgan’s injury has prompted WWE to change plans for her and her tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez, and their Women’s Tag Team Titles. A feud was about to continue featuring Morgan and Nikki Bella after the latter’s return to WWE Raw en route to the Evolution premium live event, which was also scrapped.

However, reports also confirmed that WWE didn’t have plans to vacate the women’s tag team titles in the absence of Morgan. Fans did expect some sort of announcement on this past Monday’s WWE Raw regarding the situation, but nothing was confirmed. In an update, PWInsider Elite noted that WWE may replace Morgan with new Judgment Day member Roxanne Perez and that Perez will team up with Rodriguez, going forward.

Night Of Champions 2025: Injury Scrapped WWE Women’s World Title Match At PLE

WWE Raw: Liv Morgan to be out of action for a long time

WWE Raw commentator Corey Graves announced this week that Morgan will be out for several months following her separated shoulder, with reports already indicating that she would require surgery. Veteran names like Tommy Dreamer and Rikishi have analyzed the injury and blamed it on Morgan not taking the bump safely while landing on the mat.

This wouldn’t be the first instance where a WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion will be replaced by another star. Previously, Hall of Famer Trish Stratus replaced Lita in 2023 on WWE Raw. Later that year, Morgan herself suffered an injury, which forced her and Rodriguez to vacate the titles. Most recently, Naomi replaced Jade Cargill alongside Bianca Belair, planting seeds of an ongoing feud.

The dislocated shoulder of Morgan had not only derailed her career momentum in a big way, but the already sketched plans around her and possibly other matches would have to be changed with Evolution 2025 approaching closer. Morgan started a program with Nikki Bella on WWE Raw to culminate in a match at the WWE PLE, but the angle was discontinued due to the injury.