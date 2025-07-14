The next challenger for Gunther over the World Heavyweight Championship will be determined on WWE Raw, tonight. Upon successfully defending his title this Saturday night against a retiring legend, the reigning champion will now put his title on the line at Summerslam, set for next month against a fresh opponent.

It was announced during last night’s all-women Evolution premium live event that a gauntlet match will take place on tonight’s WWE Raw episode. CM Punk, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Penta, and Bron Breakker are confirmed to participate in this match for a chance to earn a World Heavyweight Title match against The Ring General at SummerSlam.

Last week on WWE Raw, following the Night of Champions PLE, Punk reignited his feud with Seth Rollins and his group, also featuring Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, after they interfered in his WWE Championship match against John Cena at the Saudi Arabia show.

Both LA Knight and CM Punk attacked Rollins, leading to a segment where they both expressed interest in taking Rollins out. For the time being, any storyline involving Rollins is in question after he sustained a leg injury at Saturday Night’s Main Event during a match against LA Knight. We might possibly learn an injury update on him on WWE Raw.

During the Evolution post-show press conference on Sunday night, Triple H gave an update on Rollins’ injury, saying he’ll get an MRI tomorrow in Birmingham, Alabama, while WWE Raw will be in progress at the Legacy Arena in that same city.

“A little bit inconclusive. Doesn’t look good. He will be at Birmingham tomorrow. He came here tonight, he was not going to miss his wife’s performance tonight…we’ll get an MRI and hope for the best, see where we can go with that,” noted Triple H about the injury.

As seen on Saturday Night’s Main Event, Goldberg lost his retirement match to World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in a match that lasted almost 15 minutes. This became Goldberg’s longest match in 22 years following his Armageddon 2003 triple threat bout also featuring Triple H and Kane. Gunther won the title on the June 9 edition of WWE Raw from Jey Uso, and SNME marked his first title defense in the second reign.