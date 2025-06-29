Top WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has undergone surgery to fix the shoulder dislocation that she suffered on Monday Night Raw around two weeks ago. While WWE and the superstar herself remained silent on the whereabouts of the surgery, the update came from the clinic where the operation was performed.

Physical therapist Kevin Wilk of Champion Sports Medicine posted an image of Liv Morgan sporting her arm in a sling last night, affirming the earlier updates which predicted that she would have to have surgery. The doctor also noted that he’ll be helping one-half of the WWE women’s tag team champion with her rehabilitation after her recent surgery with Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama.

“Awesome honor & pleasure to be helping @wwe superstar @yaonlylivvonce with her shoulder rehabilitation… 👉 Fantastic athlete, dedicated & great to work with ! 🙌 This @wwe superstar will be back & back even better ! 💪 👉 Outstanding athlete ! 👉 Surgery performed by @dugasmd1 of @andrews_sports_medicine,” the post noted on Instagram, giving a positive update on Liv Morgan’s health.

Alabama has been a regular destination for WWE Superstars to get over bone-related injuries over the years, and Liv Morgan also opted for the same location. Recently, Dr. Wilk also posted another image, doing the signature Triple H-style pointing pose with NXT head of creative, Shawn Michaels, noting he’s been helping the WWE Hall of Famer with rehabilitation as well.

Liv Morgan missed a planned match with Nikki Bella at Evolution

Liv Morgan suffered the injury on the June 16 episode of WWE Raw in a match against Kairi Sane at a point when she was building a possible bout at WWE Evolution 2 on July 13 against WWE Hall of Famer, Nikki Bella. Morgan confronted Bella, the week prior after being upset that the latter had not listed her as one of the top women of the current WWE roster.

That segment ended with Liv Morgan downing Bella with an ObLIVion finisher. Bella was reportedly in Green Bay for the June 16 episode of WWE Raw, scheduled to come out at some point during the Sane vs. Morgan contest. But after the injury was sustained by the latter, that segment, as well as the match at Evolution was canceled.