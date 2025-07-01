Following Liv Morgan’s sudden injury on WWE Raw, multiple weeks ago, confusion prevailed over the future of the women’s tag team championships. Liv was the champion alongside Raquel Rodriguez since the night after Wrestlemania 41. Now that she’s out of action for the rest of the year, a new official replacement has been revealed.

As announced on WWE Raw, Roxanne Perez will replace Liv Morgan, thanks to Finn Balor, who also won the tag team championships with JD McDonagh. After the title win, Balor approached Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis with the pledge of Perez taking the slot of Morgan.

WWE Raw and SmackDown General Managers briefly discussed the idea, and they agreed to let Perez compete as Raquel Rodriguez’s partner. The GMs also informed that the two women must prove that they can co-exist for themselves and the fans. To prove their worth as new champions, they will be defending the titles in a fatal-4-way match at Evolution 2 with one team each participating from Raw, Smackdown, and NXT.

WWE Raw: Liv Morgan Undergoes Surgery 2 Weeks After Sustaining Shoulder Dislocation

This match appeared to be one of the multiple announcements on WWE Raw for the all-women Evolution premium live event. Earlier in the night, IYO SKY challenged Rhea Ripley to a match at Evolution 2 with the Women’s World Championship on the line. A Battle Royal announcement also came alongside Jacy Jayne defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Jordynne Grace.

WWE Raw: Liv Morgan’s injury scrapped major plans for Evolution

On the June 16 episode of WWE Raw, Liv Morgan suffered an injury during her match against Kairi Sane. Instead of vacating the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, reports already claimed that WWE was thinking of a suitable replacement in her place so that Rodriguez could continue with her title reign.

Morgan’s injury prompted WWE to change plans for her and her tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez, and their Women’s Tag Team Titles. A feud was about to continue featuring Morgan and Nikki Bella after the latter’s return to WWE Raw en route to the Evolution premium live event, which was also scrapped. With Bella never resurfacing on TV, after her returning night, there’s no update on what WWE has subsequently planned for her.