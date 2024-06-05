Anticipation has been huge around NXT Battleground ever since Jordynne Grace was officially announced for the match card of the premium live event, last week. She will challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at this weekend’s PLE in what will mark an inter-promotional matchup.

To show that she’s ready, Jordynne Grace also featured in a showcase match on this week’s WWE NXT against Stevie Turner to pick up a dominant win. After thoroughly dominating the bout, the reigning TNA Knockouts Champion put away the newbie after delivering a Vaderbomb and Juggernaut Driver combination. She was also able to fend off an attack by Perez who was sitting at commentary.

WWE NXT: Jordynne Grace Receiving Insane Amount Of Money For 3 Appearances

Following the show, Jordynne Grace appointed herself to visit the backstage scene of NXT and offer a special gift to the man who runs the weekly things on the show. After picking up her debut win on WWE TV, the TNA star shared a celebratory post on social media with WWE legend and NXT head-honcho Shawn Michaels, who was wearing a “Chef Michaels” hat.

Jordynne Grace met Shawn Michaels after the June 4 episode of NXT

In the post, Jordynne Grace expressed her excitement about giving the Heart Break Kidd a gift and thereby sharing a special moment in her short NXT journey, “I’ve never been more excited to give someone a gift in my entire life.”

I’ve never been more excited to give someone a gift in my entire life pic.twitter.com/uNQqQDCd3H — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) June 5, 2024

As noted above, Jordynne Grace left the wrestling fans buzzing since her shocking arrival on the May 28 edition of WWE NXT. While no one in the WWE locker room has a clue about her appearance including her opponent Roxanne Perez, most of her colleagues from TNA also had no clue about her stint in the WWE. Now that her appearance started a WWE–TNA working relationship, more stars are willing to be part of this journey.

Speaking with Fightful, Jordynne Grace revealed that one major TNA star had approached her about appearing in WWE and that’s Moose,

“I was like, ‘Moose you have the biggest mouth out of anyone I know. That would have gone out five minutes after I told you.’ He was like, ‘You should tell Shawn Michaels that I want to come over,’ I was like ‘I’ll go ahead and do that Moose.'” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)