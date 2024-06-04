WWE was reportedly interested in acquiring the top Japanese star Giulia for sometimes and it also raised much among fans in the recent past. Thereafter, the wrestling world was surprised after she made her debut at NXT Stand & Deliver and it marked a significant move in her career. Besides her WWE career, she will be competing in Rossy Ogawa’s new promotion, Marigold but there are future plans for her.

Giulia’s involvement in Marigold is expected to have a follow-up in her transition to the WWE Performance Center, according to sources close to the situation as reported by Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan. She is slated to compete in “a handful” of matches in Marigold before she reports to the WWE in late June or early July.

There are also speculations about Giulia’s theme music and ring name in WWE. Sources from NXT production and creative have indicated that WWE could eventually secure the rights to her current theme music but they’re not jumping in to do so. Additionally, it’s planned for the Japanese star to retain her current ring name upon joining WWE.

As for her debut on NXT programming, the current belief within NXT circles is that Giulia will make her first appearance at NXT Heatwave on July 7th if she recovers from the current wrist injury. There are also expectations for her to compete for one of the NXT Women’s Championships at that show but nothing is confirmed at this point.

Giulia set for a tag team match in the newly launched Marigold promotion

It was during the NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event that Giulia’s unexpected appearance in the crowd shocked the world before the NXT Women’s Title match between Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez. Afterward, she would compete in her final match at STARDOM while the new wrestling promotion Marigold is set to launch with a May 20 show at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall titled “Marigold Fields Forever.”

Giulia and a mystery partner took on Sareee, formerly known as Sarray during her time in WWE NXT, and her mystery partner on that night. She is also slated to face Sareee in a singles contest in the second event to be conducted by Marigold, next month.