WWE Fastlane 2023: Jade Cargill Makes Debut TV Appearance

Since getting signed by the WWE, last month, Jade Cargill made her first appearance at the WWE Fastlane 2023 premium live event that took place last night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. This essentially means that she is up for a TV storyline on the main roster instead of NXT which is the usual injection point for a fresher in the WWE food chain.

The debut of Jade Cargill on TV happened during the WWE Fastlane 2023 Kick-off Pre-show as she arrived at the arena, backstage in a white SUV. After making her exit, she got to greet Triple H as cameras looked on. There’s no update on what the two plan on doing in the future from this point onward. But the way WWE is hyping up her arrival, it’s safe to assume that big things should be reserved for her.

Many fans thought that Cargill would make her presence known beyond that initial appearance at WWE Fastlane 2023 especially since the former AEW star was wearing her ring gear upon arrival. Given that there was just one women’s match on the PLE, featuring IYO SKY defending the WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a Triple Threat, the presence of the former champion was expected but nothing much happened.

WWE Fastlane 2023: New Undisputed Tag Team Champions Crowned

Jade Cargill scheduled to be on TV after WWE Fastlane 2023

Heading into WWE Fastlane 2023, PWInsider reported that Jade Cargill was scheduled to be at the event which should mark the former TBS Champion’s debut on WWE programming. While the capacity of her appearance wasn’t revealed, she will also reportedly be present at weekly TV tapings of the WWE, moving forward. The source also noted how Jade should be a part of the WWE Raw brand on Monday nights.

Before coming to the WWE, Jade Cargill was a prominent name on the AEW roster after signing with the company in 2020. After debuting in a mixed tag team match, teaming with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet, she would go on to become the first-ever TBS Champion. During that run, she would possess an undefeated streak before eventually dropping the title to Kris Statlander.

Cargill returned to AEW competing in a rematch against Statlander for another loss which marked her end in the WWE. Cargill lost and exchanged an emotional goodbye with Statlander before finally showing up at WWE Fastlane 2023 which is considered to be a fresh start for her.

WWE Fastlane 2023: Carlito Returns To Help Rey Mysterio At PLE