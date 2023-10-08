WWE Fastlane 2023: New Undisputed Tag Team Champions Crowned

Proving the speculations false of no title changes at WWE Fastlane 2023, a set of new champions were crowned, last night. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships changed hands for the second straight PLE in a row. This title change also seemingly changes a lot of equations on Monday Night Raw from now onward.

It was the Tag Team Championship match that kicked things off at WWE Fastlane 2023 where Finn Balor and Damian Priest put their titles on the lines against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to come up short. Before the match, Michael Cole said on commentary that this was an interesting match, as both sides had one former Bullet Club leader – Cody and Finn in this match.

Jey and Cody almost won the match with ease until the Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio came out to make sure it didn’t happen. Rhea also tried to flirt with Jey as the leader of Judgment Day. This was a distraction enough as Priest hit Uso with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Uso still kicked out to keep the match ongoing at WWE Fastlane 2023.

WWE Fastlane 2023: Cody Rhodes pins Balor to win tag titles

In the finishing sequence of the match, Damian’s leg gave out during a Hurricanrana which played a pivotal role in the end. JD McDonagh tried to interfere and accidentally hit Damian in his injured leg with the MITB briefcase. Cody and Jey then worked together as Jey helped Cody to put Balor away with the Cody Cutter move for the pin-fall win.

More than six months ago, Jey Uso was in the corner of Roman Reigns as he defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 which was the main reason behind putting an end to Rhodes’ attempt at winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. At WWE Fastlane 2023, the pair finished a different story together, capturing the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Last month at Payback 2023, Balor and Priest won the undisputed tag team titles from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The two sent a message before WWE Fastlane 2023 about recapturing the title and they’ll seemingly be coming after the new champions.

